Sue Boguszewski wins Local Business Person of the Year Contest

The largest online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com is announcing the results of its month-long North American search for local business leaders who’ve gone above and beyond to help peers during the COVID Crisis.

Today, Alignable’s network is honoring Lakewood Chamber of Commerce Membership Specialist Sue Boguszewski as Local Business Person of the year ~ Alignable’s Local Business Person of the Year!

Alignable amassed an incredible 86,000+ votes and recommendations about hometown business heroes. This is the third year Alignable has hosted this contest and the participation levels for 2021’s competition topped 2020’s by a monumental 800%.

Sue Boguszewski, Membership Specialist, Lakewood Chamber of Commerce

During a time where at least two-thirds of small businesses have regularly reported suffering negative effects from COVID issues, it’s clear with this outpouring of support just how much small business owners wanted to recognize the extraordinary efforts of their peers.

“To see so many business owners celebrate their peers was awesome — 60 votes landed every minute at the height of the contest,” said Eric Groves, Alignable’s Co-Founder and CEO. “This frenetic level of participation is a testament to the strength of the business relationships forged and reinforced over the past year.”

Alignable’s 2021 Local Business Person Of The Year Contest ran from January 6 to February 5, 2021. Alignable invited its 6 million+ members to vote for their favorite peers. In all, 2,962 local business people emerged victorious across North America, after 61,000+ votes were tallied and 25,000+ recommendations were reviewed.

“Our business community was reeling over the past years’ crisis. With the exception of the two weeks mandatory closure, we have been open to serve the needs of anyone who has asked for help. We’ve been hands-on and an information resource for the community ~ and this is what the Lakewood Chamber is all about. It means a great deal to me and, like many of my peers, I have gladly supported all of our fellow business owners to overcome a number of obstacles during this tough time. I am beyond honored to receive this award and very grateful for the heartwarming support from my peers. We’re all stronger together.” said Boguszewski.

