Lakewood: Executive Orders Don’t Take In Consideration The Damage to Columbia and Panamian Children

Submitted by Rosa Hernandez, Lakewood.

President Biden’s is demonstrating a complete disrespect for our Legislative process by forcing his will by signing executive orders. Orders that he implied were the mark of a dictator. The executive orders I am writing about today are regarding opening our borders without proper screening. These immigration orders have the right intent but seriously wrong things are happening because of them.

Having family in Panama and in Columbia, I can tell you that many of these kids are their kids. They are kidnapped from hardworking poor of the interior stolen from their loving mothers, fathers, and siblings. They are left our border and never returned to the families mourning them.

Biden opening the border in his first weeks has dramatically increased the numbers of missing children. My aunt calls me with the list of names and addresses of missing children that she hopes we will find and work to return. If we knew where on the border they were crossing we would be there to retrieve these children. All we can do is gather photos and submit them to Costa Rica, Honduras, and Mexican authorities and to ICE. ICE has been the only ones to send these children back to home, usually they are sexually exploited or abused. Further adding to the grief of their loving parents.

Many of these parents are reporting to underfunded local police stations who are not reporting at a National level. Reporters rarely go into the interior of Panama or hang out on the border of Columbia. Democrats cry, “Children in cages”, they wouldn’t be in cages if they were home, safe with a family who deeply loves them and mourns their disappearances. Close the borders immediately. Let us focus on immigration reform. We need to contact Mary Strickland and ask her to support Immigration reform and stop encouraging evil men from kidnapping the children of my mother’s country.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.