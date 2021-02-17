Artist Shaun Peterson chosen to create garage artwork

Sound Transit’s Art Program, STart, develops public artworks in and around our stations because we know art can inspire joy, spur conversation and create positive experiences for our communities. We’re excited to announce that artist Shaun Peterson will be the newest addition to the STart roster, having been selected to create artwork for the new Puyallup Station parking garage, expected to open in 2022.

Peterson, also known as Qwalsius, was born in Puyallup and is a member of the Puyallup Tribe. He pursued Coastal Native art shortly after graduating high school, and his focus has been on his Coast Salish roots through painting, print and sculpture. Peterson has works in public collections around the world, including in Japan, China, Ireland and Germany.

Sparrow Moon and the Five Canoes” by Qwalsius – Shaun Peterson Sandblasted glass, red cedar, yellow cedar, paint, cedar bark rope, mica flake, acrylic.

“When I first ventured into the professional art field, I was mentored by a handful of artists who helped me hone my skills from traditional learning methods,” Peterson said. “This included making the very tools I use to this day. This also included travels with my grandmother to visit elders from the Puget Sound region where I received an education of our rich history and mythology. Today I have worked on several exhibition and public art installations grounded in Puyallup culture.”

Visit qwalsius.com to see more of Peterson’s work, including his largest installation, the 24-ft. “Welcome Figure” in Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza.