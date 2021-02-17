Area Students named to Whitworth University Fall Grads List

The following students have been awarded a degree from Whitworth University.

Fircrest, WA – Rachel Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude

Lakewood, WA – Tyler Appleby, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre – General Track, Summa Cum Laude

University Place, WA – Kelsey Arkills, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

