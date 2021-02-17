54 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Feb. 16

On Feb. 16, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 237.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from Lake Tapps/Sumner.

A man in his 80s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 80s from Puyallup.

We reported 1,770 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 153.1. Our totals are 34,989 cases and 432 deaths. To view the number of cases we confirmed this weekend and Monday’s holiday, view the Cases by Day tab on our dashboard.

Our 14-day case rate and 14-day average cases include a 6-day data lag.

Find more information on: