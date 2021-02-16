Pierce County seeks COVID Recovery Team members with virtual hiring event

Pierce County Department of Emergency Management seeks COVID Recovery Team members to immediately serve on the front lines of its COVID-19 recovery efforts. COVID Recovery Team members will help Pierce County emerge from the pandemic crisis and serve the public in vaccine dissemination.

Interested candidates must apply AND attend the Virtual Hiring Event on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and job offers at the virtual event.



Apply online now. After successfully applying, candidates will receive a Zoom meeting invitation via email.

You’re encouraged to apply if you understand logistics and inventory management and have excellent written and verbal communications skills.



These are temporary positions that can last up to one year.

For more information, please contact Peter Asai, Recruitment Manager at 253-798-8532 or peter.asai@piercecountywa.gov.