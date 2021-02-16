Overview of a Stroke: What You Need to Know

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, PCSRA Corresponding Secretary.

According to the American Heart Association, each year in the United States, over 795,000 people have a stroke and about 25% of those are repeat strokes. It is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.

You are invited to join members of the Pierce County School Retirees Association as they welcome Guest Speaker, Carmen Lewis. Carmen currently works as a Regional Stroke Navigator for the CHI Franciscan Stroke Program. As a Stroke Navigator, Carmen monitors the care of stroke patients in the hospital, following their progression of care, and provides patients and staff with stroke education. She performs follow up calls to stroke patients who discharge from the hospital, supporting them to attend follow up appointments and answering any questions they may have.

Carmen is passionate about Stroke Education in our community.

The Pierce County School Retirees Association will host this virtual luncheon meeting on Zoom on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at noon. We welcome retired educators and other interested community members to attend.

The Pierce County School Retirees Association is the local branch of the Washington State School Retirees Association. Their mission is to advocate for retired and active educators. Social and Community Service Activities are coordinated by PCSRA for the retired educators in our community. Learn more at the PCSRA Website at www.wssra-units.org.

Meeting Instructions:

Zoom ID: 896 9805 5326 Passcode: 621686

Phone Callers: access the meeting by calling 1 253 215 8782 and following the directions using the Meeting ID and Passcode above.