Local Students earn place on UW-Platteville Chancellor’s List

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2020 semester.

Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:

Tacoma, WA – Grace Manka, STEM Education MC-EA

UW-Platteville, founded in 1866 and located in Southwest Wisconsin, is home to approximately 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. In addition to the Platteville campus, the university has campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. In 2020, UW-Platteville was named the best public institution in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fifth consecutive year by Payscale and the best public university in the country for job placement, according to Zippia.



