Letter: Bob Theory #3128, on humor

Submitted by Bob Warfield.

Some mammals, operating on a higher relative cognitive plain, clearly sense and appreciate what may be broadly described as humor, a few even get “ironic,” and “payback.” Wolves are among the latter I find, after reading Rick McIntyre. I think Farley Mowat knew it too, and a lot of other things dredged from natural observation. My concern to make note of this is that I am increasingly concerned that we (humans of educable potential) may be losing touch with natural observation, nature, in fact; though nature will encompass all we become. And, becoming is the point.

As Evolution would seem reasonably established by now, god, God, goddess, Yahweh, Allah, the full Egyptian Panoply, Greeks, et al (may the Eastern Pac forgive, together with all those preceding durable script and civic midden), it occurs that, as a pinnacle species, and whilst we may still digest “fruit,” and open bags of black oil sunflower for local amusement (tip to Audubon), there remains the slightest chance that wilderness, wonder and, yes, humor, will yet desperately cling to those fading genes of mirth that once brought light and laughter to – get this – the Catskills.

Now, as it turns out, packing lunch up the Hudson is no longer requisite to such opportunity as we once imagined handy and casual, affordable and cheek. Why, right here in Lakewood, YES Lakewood, there stands, sits (you choose) a walled (with heat and promise) pavilion of pratfalls and parody blessed talent, and YES humor, that rich sustaining nourishment every community requires, and too few actually possess.

And clever YOU has by now deduced I speak of THE Lakewood Playhouse. What a gem, worthy of a town ten times ours, but OURS! Were you among those fortunate few, and still to come, ever fortunate, … did you see The Producers? Mel Brooks would rave.

So here’s the ASK: YOUR chance to HELP SAVE HUMOR! With heroic brace, LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE needs a few dollars more to bridge the next few months of pandemic paralysis. Please consider a gift NOW, as matching money is standing by to double your contribution. I KNOW YOU LOVE LAUGHTER, and great theater. We’ve got it. Let’s keep it – LIVE.

Please visit: www.lakewoodplayhouse.org

Thanks for reading, and caring for Lakewood – Our Town.

