Black Voices from Tacoma’s Musical Past – Feb. 18

In this presentation, Tacoma music historian Kim Davenport will share stories of black musicians from Tacoma’s past who left an important legacy in our city.

Some made Tacoma home while others were merely guests for a time, but all added to the artistic vitality of our community while confronting the realities of discrimination. The presentation will include historic photographs, as well as both historic and new audio.

Presented in partnership between the Tacoma Public Library and Tacoma Historical Society, with support from Tacoma Creates.

Thursday, February 18 – 6pm

Zoom Webinar

Registration Required: tinyurl.com/BlackVoicesTacoma

Part of Tacoma Public Library’s Black History Month celebration.