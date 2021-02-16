6th Annual South Sound Business Summit- May 3-7, 2021

The first full week of May is designated National Small Business Week. Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Six years ago, Paul Long, a local commercial/business banker, created the South Sound Business Summit to give the opportunity for business owners to hear from local and national leaders about the challenges and successes of owning a small business. Last year 150 business leaders attended the online summit and learned from 3 nationally recognized speakers.

For 2021, everyone has experienced challenges to business and need to hear about ways to grow, expand or survive during these unprecedented times. Many people are also tired of webinars, zoom meetings and we are still unable to meet in person. This year attendees will receive a daily email from Monday May 3rd– Friday May 7th with a short 5-7-minute video interviews from local leaders.

Topics and Speakers in 2021 will be

Monday

7 Content Creation Hacks- For your website and Social media

Speaker: Valarie Harris, Branding & Marketing Coach, Varris Marketing Group

Tuesday

The Government is sitting on Millions- Where to get grants and loans during this crazy time

Speaker: Paul Long, Senior Vice President Business Banking, Timberland Bank

Wednesday

DISTANCE THIS!- Social Distancing Marketing Strategies

Speaker: Doug Hudak, Owner, BAM Design

Thursday

Surviving the Pandemic: Overcoming COVID’s Mental Impact on Your Business

Speaker: Michael Brouillette, Owner & Therapist of Balanced Counseling

Friday

10x Your Productivity in 3 Days or Less

Speaker: Jillian Flodstrom, Small Business Strategist

Also, business owners do not have “extra funds”, so this year we are providing the summit to you at NO CHARGE. To sign up for the 2021 South Sound Business Summit at www.southsoundbusinesssummit.com

This speaker series is a great opportunity for business owners to learn through an educational event that inspires and connects the business community. We hope to be back in 2022 with another in-person event.