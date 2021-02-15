Promising Futures: Park Lodge fourth grader Raedar Gibson

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Park Lodge Elementary School fourth grader Raedar Gibson.

He is a math whiz who doesn’t hesitate to dig into a tough division problem, especially when decimals are involved! “Math just comes naturally to me,” he said. “I like the hard challenges that it presents. I always feel so accomplished when I finish a problem.”

Raedar Gibson

“His nickname in class is ‘the human calculator’ because he likes to solve equations before we can write it out on paper and solve together,” said Park Lodge teacher Jennifer Hendershot. “Raedar has a positive attitude and uses positive self-talk for himself and to support others around him.”

Born in Palau, Raedar moved to the U.S. in 2015. Adjusting to a new place presented its own challenges, but he has learned to love his new home. He enjoys playing sports and likes football the most. He plays running back and wide receiver, and he is looking forward to playing in middle school next year.