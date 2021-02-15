Pierce College hosts first-ever Students of Color Empowerment Summit Feb. 25-26

Pierce College students of color are invited to participate in our first-ever Students of Color Empowerment Summit, happening Feb. 25-26. Sponsored by the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, College Access, Retention and Engagement Services (EDI: CARES) department, this two-day summit will provide a chance for students of color to focus on their empowerment and self-efficacy with wellness and self-care, while building community with their peers.

It’s been a challenging year for many of our most vulnerable students – with COVID-19 and ongoing racism – and there have been limited spaces and time when they care for themselves and be vulnerable, which is why this empowerment summit is critical.

The empowerment summit will take place on Zoom, with exciting, engaging activities and breakout sessions planned throughout the summit. The summit will wrap up with a talent showcase uniquely called Show Off Then, featuring our gifted Pierce College students, faculty and staff of color. This year’s summit is dedicated to faculty, staff and students of color.

“We’re looking forward to providing a space for our most vulnerable students to come together, socialize and learn more about self-care and wellness,” said EDI: CARES Associate Director Ciera Graham, Ph.D. “Self-care has been extremely hard for our students, who often find it difficult to put themselves first. We want students to leave the summit feeling empowered to be their best selves.”

Students will also spend time learning about all the services and resources provided by the EDI: CARES office, through programs such as TRiO Student Support Services , ASPIRE, Upward Bound, Legacy of Indigenous and Native Knowledge, and more. Although it is a two-day event, Graham encourages students to drop in as they find time.

The summit’s keynote speaker will be Pierce College IT Specialist Joey Adams, who encourages all students of color to come together and build community with one another. “It’s such an amazing time to be at Pierce, as we continue to build and grow the type of environment we want for our students, while also ensuring that we are meeting their needs to be successful during their time here and beyond,” Adams said. “We have dedicated ourselves to becoming an anti-racist institution that fosters equity and inclusion for all. I encourage any student who identifies as a person of color to participate and bring your full, authentic self, because we need you! What I hope to do is inspire each and everyone to know that is starts with yourself first, and from there, the possibilities are endless.”

Please look out for the event flyer and registration information in your student emails. We hope you can join us!

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.