The Lakewood Playhouse: TASKS FORCE and Changes Ahead

We’d like to share with your some of the 2021 changes at the Lakewood Playhouse.

We’re still here! We made the difficult decision to furlough half of our 8-person staff on January 1st but we are applying for any and all COVID-relief grants that we are eligible for and we hope to bring those amazing people back as soon as possible. We’ve recruited an LPH Task Force! What is the Task Force? They are a group of volunteers who have been recruited to augment our board and bring new voices to the table. When someone needs help, this community responds and the skilled professionals on the Task Force bring experience and ideas to areas (and tasks) that need review and find areas where the Lakewood Playhouse can improve and become better overall. They are a varied group of community members with backgrounds and experience in nonprofit management, theatre management, project management, financial oversight, marketing, and community outreach. We are very excited to be working with them and expect you’ll be hearing about and seeing their influence in some areas of the organization very soon. Auditions! As we all work to get back to “normal”, we are holding open auditions for our next virtual Livestream of “She Stoops to Conquer” by Oliver Goldsmith and directed by Ben Stahl. More details are below. Bottom line, we are a community theatre and we hold open auditions in order to cast the best possible artists for the production. We return to that and welcome any who wishes to submit a video audition and resume to productions@lakewoodplayhouse.org.

We remain grateful to our artists, patrons, sponsors, supporters, staff, board, and now to the LPH Task Force.

If you are able and willing, we are still trying to close out a challenge from an anonymous donor. If we can raise $10,000 before THIS Monday, then they will match us with an additional $10,000.

We also appreciate the emails, phone messages, and mailed letters of support and encouragement. You keep us going and working toward our goals.