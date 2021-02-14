Sustainability 2030 Plan update before County Council

At a special meeting the Community Development Committee will begin its review of the Pierce County Sustainability 2030 plan, which outlines how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across Pierce County government operations and the larger community over the next 10 years.

Developed with numerous community sustainability experts and county stakeholders, the proposal before Council includes recommended actions to help achieve the stated goal of reducing emissions by 45% by 2030.

Five areas of focus outlined in the plan are:

Energy and the built environment

Transportation

Consumption and waste reduction

Carbon sequestration

Education and outreach

Following committee review the plan will go to the full Council for consideration. It is currently scheduled for the Council’s March 9, 2021 regular meeting. That date could change, pending Committee action.

Attend the Feb. 17, 2021 special Community Development Committee meeting virtually through Zoom or by calling (253) 215-8782 and enter webinar ID: 928-4334-3887. The public can also watch the live broadcast of the meeting on Comcast channel 22, Click! channels 22/522 HD, Rainier Connection channels 20/513 HD or livestreamed via PCTV.

The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.

Follow these instructions to provide public comment at the meeting.

