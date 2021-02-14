Local Comedian Releases New #1 Album

Submitted by Tina Krueger.

Local comedian and veteran, Josh Firestine, just released his first comedy album titled Needless to Say. It quickly took over the number one spot for the comedy category on Apple and remained there for several days.

Over the past several years, Josh has become a favorite in comedy clubs from Tacoma all the way to North Carolina. Before COVID, he could be found at the Tacoma Comedy Club several nights a week, when he wasn’t traveling to other clubs, honing his humorous craft.

Josh’s goal for 2020 had been to record and release an album. However, with the pandemic came many obstacles in which to overcome. Due to the severe state restrictions on in-person entertainment, Tacoma Comedy Club was (thankfully temporarily) shut down. Because they were already serving delicious food, they became Tacoma Burger Company to keep their doors open. Josh was not deterred however and continued to perform in other clubs throughout the country as allowed.

A few months ago, Josh decided the time was right. The album was recorded in Oklahoma with a great audience in attendance. It should be noted that Josh wrote, produced, recorded, and sought distribution for his album, Needless to Say, solely on his own; a fete unto itself!

Needless to Say contains something for everyone. He speaks with hilarity on many topics including his time in the Army; growing up; finding work after military service; being a husband and Dad; and being our own local Tom Cruise. I don’t want to spoil the fun by saying any more than that. Josh often engages his audience, eliciting feedback and banter, which makes for a fun, genuine comedy experience.

I encourage you all to download Needless to Say today on Apple, Amazon, Spotify or Pandora. Support a local boy and veteran. Have a listen. Chortle, giggle, smile, laugh and enjoy! Not a bad way to start off 2021.