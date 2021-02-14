AMVETS reopening Public Bingo

AMVETS is Reopening Public Bingo on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 with two sessions each day.

All sessions will be held Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The A.M session starts at 11:15 a.m. with our doors open at 9:30 a.m.

The P.M. session starts at 6:45 p.m. with our doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Remember:

Everyone must wear a mask or face covering (no exceptions)

Maintain 6-feet social distancing

Upon Entry You Will:

Have your temperature checks (must be 100.4 or lower)

Sanitize your hands

Get a colored numbered sticker and find a seat

When your group of numbers is call you can get in line to buy.

Stay home if you feel sick.

AMVETS is located at 5717 South Tyler St, Tacoma, WA 98409.