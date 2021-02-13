At WorkForce Central, our aim is to increase economic vitality for all Pierce County residents. Like many of our partners, we share the goals of increasing access to living-wage jobs and cultivating a strong economy. While this collective vision is strong, we also know it is incomplete, as these goals are often achieved with disparate outcomes.

Our recent Wage Discrepancy Report is an analysis of the wage gap in Pierce County. It demonstrates how wage disparities by gender and race show up in our local economy and highlights steps employers can take to shift policies and practices that perpetuate these gaps. Read the report at the WorkForce Central website.