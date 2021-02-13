213 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed Feb. 12

On Feb. 12, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 268. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 213 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from the Gig Harbor Area.

A woman in her 80s from University Place.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Puyallup.

We reported 1,961 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 172.6. Our totals are 34,548 cases and 429 deaths.

Our 14-day case rate and 14-day average cases include a 6-day data lag.

Starting last weekend, we discontinued reporting on weekends and holidays. Because Monday is a holiday, we will next report cases on Tuesday. Learn more about reporting changes in this recent blog.

This week we added a table with information on who is receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County. It will be updated every Wednesday.

Find more information on: