UW-Platteville announces Dean’s List

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2020 semester.

College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.

Students from this area on the Dean’s List include:

Tacoma, WA – Grace Manka, STEM Education MC-EA

