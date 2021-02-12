St. Clare, St. Joseph Vaccine Clinic Closed Feb. 13

For patient safety during this inclement weather, Virginia Mason Franciscan’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closed tomorrow, February 13 at the following hospital locations:

St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood

St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is directly notifying individuals whose appointments are being postponed and will contact them again within the next 72 hours to reschedule. Second dose appointments will be prioritized to keep those patients within the appropriate timeframe.

To expedite the rescheduling process, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health asks that patients please do not call before Monday, February 15. If you’re interested in more information on these weather-related vaccine appointment rescheduling at the locations above, visit here.

For updates from legacy Virginia Mason facilities, please visit here.