Pierce Transit wants to hear from its riders

Pierce Transit is looking at new ways to provide bus schedules and real-time arrival information for its customers. Accurate, up-to-date information helps people plan their next trip and know when to head to their bus stop. If you are a Pierce Transit bus rider, Pierce Transit would like to hear from you via this survey.

For help with the survey, including translation services, you may call Pierce Transit Customer Service during business hours at 253.581.8000, option 1 and option 1 again. The survey will be open through Friday, February 19, 2021.