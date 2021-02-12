Call to Lakewood Artists: Signal Cabinet Wrap Art

The City of Lakewood is seeking artists to propose an original design for reproduction and installation on signal cabinets in Lakewood. The wraps will deter graffiti and add visual interest and beauty to our shared streetscapes. Artwork can be submitted in any medium as long as it can be translated and digitally reproduced on a two- dimensional vinyl wrap.

Each approved final design will be compensated at the rate of $700 for an original design, and include all necessary licensing rights. Full project details including eligibility and submission requirements can be found here. The deadline to respond is March 15, 2021 at midnight.

If you have any questions please contact Recreation Coordinator Sally Martinez at smartinez@cityoflakewood.us or 253-254-2215.