52 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Feb. 11

On Feb. 11, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 277.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

We reported 1,969 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 179.1. Our totals are 34,335 cases and 425 deaths.

Our 14-day case rate and 14-day average cases include a 6-day data lag.

Yesterday we added a table with information on who is receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County. It will be updated every Wednesday.

Find more information on: