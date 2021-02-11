Tetatzin named new Pierce County Planning and Public Works director

Jennifer Tetatzin, a retired United States Navy commander, has been named Pierce County’s Planning and Public Works Director, pending confirmation by the Pierce County Council.

Tetatzin most recently served as a Senior Principal Advisor in the Washington, D.C. area for Concurrent Technologies Corporation, a non-profit, professional services company. As a senior consultant for the Department of Defense, she focused on resilient infrastructure and improving utilities operations across 24 Marine Corps installations.

“I am delighted to welcome Jen to Pierce County,” said Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive. “With her strong track record of developing, implementing and managing significant and complex projects, she will be a fantastic addition to our team.”

At Pierce County, Tetatzin will manage the County’s largest department, which includes permitting, planning, two wastewater treatment plants, ferry system, two airports, surface water management, sustainability and roads maintenance and operations.

Tetatzin served more than 20 years in the United States Navy before entering the private sector. While in the Navy, Tetatzin was responsible for overseeing enterprise-wide energy policy and investment programs for the Secretary of the Navy. She led innovation, security, mobility and efficiency initiatives in energy programs throughout the Navy and Marine Corps, working to ensure reliable and resilient utilities, lower cost transportation options and critical facilities operations to support maritime and aviation missions worldwide.

Tetatzin earned her bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from California State University, Sacramento and a master’s degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from University of California, Berkley. She is a licensed Professional Engineer and certified Project Management Professional.

She is expected to join the County in April.