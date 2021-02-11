Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners welcomes two new members

Two local leaders took their place on the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners at the Board’s Feb. 8, 2021 meeting, with two other members transitioning off the Board.

Pierce County Councilmember Ryan Mello will represent Pierce County on the Pierce Transit Board. Mello was elected to the Pierce County Council in 2020, after having served on the Tacoma City Council from 2010 through 2019. Mello serves as Executive Director of the Pierce Conservation District and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics and government from the University of Puget Sound. Mellow previously served on the Pierce Transit Board from February 2016 through December 2019, representing the City of Tacoma.

Tacoma City Councilmember Chris Beale also joins the Pierce Transit Board, representing the City of Tacoma. Beale was elected to the Tacoma City Council in November 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Urban Studies from University of Washington Tacoma and is a City Planner for the City of Puyallup.

Departing the Pierce Transit Board are Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, who has represented Pierce County on the Board since February 2017, and Tacoma City Councilmember Conor McCarthy, who has represented the City of Tacoma on the Pierce Transit Board since February 2020.

The nine-member Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners sets policy for the agency and oversees the actions of Pierce Transit’s Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m.