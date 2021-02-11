Lakewood Baseball Club 2020 oops… 2021 Registration Open

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

Before you can get Home, you must make it to First Base. Even with so much still undecided, Lakewood Baseball Club has decided to open registration in the sincere hope we can “play ball”.

Who is Lakewood Baseball Club?

LBC is affiliated with PONY baseball. The PONY baseball program was created for all players to be able to participate in baseball. We want to Protect Our Nation’s Youth as they grow into young men and women and leaders of tomorrow. PONY is a community-based program for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Lakewood Baseball Club is a nonprofit organization providing area youth AGES 4-14 the opportunity to play the great game of baseball. While we are not affiliated with City of Lakewood Parks and Recreation or Clover Park Schools, we have formed mutually benefiting relationships and use many of their fields.

It is our mission as volunteer coaches and parents to provide a healthy atmosphere for our players, regardless of ability or experience, in which they can learn the positive aspects of baseball and utilize what they learn, on and off the field.

Our League is divided into age groups:

Shetland Division (4-6)

Pinto Division (8U)

Mustang Division (10U)

Bronco Division (12U)

Pony Division (14U)

More information regarding age divisions and registration:

www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org/home

For kids to be turned into players, we need Coaches to step up to the plate. As a volunteer organization, we are disparately in need of persons that are willing to take on the responsibility of a team. Our goal would be to have a Shetland and Pinto team from each one of our elementary schools. That also means we need a few Coaches for each team… and they do not have to be a parent of a child on the team. Great time for Grandparents, Uncles etc. to return an investment to the community.

Further volunteers are needed to fill Board positions. Missing a full season caused some attrition on the Board.

Community support is also very important. We wish to keep individual registration down to a minimum, and registration does not cover the costs of the season. Community partners and sponsors are greatly needed and appreciated. Feel free to contact us regarding support opportunities at: info@lakewoodbaseballclub.org

We are unsure of field ability yet, how long the season will last (or fully start) and many other details. What we do know is the children of our community need to have something to look forward to… and we wish to give it to them.