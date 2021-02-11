Enjoy books with the Pierce County Library’s Spring into Reading Challenge

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Enjoy books more this spring with fun activities, challenges and reading events from the Pierce County Library System’s Spring into Reading challenge, now through April 30. The program encourages readers of all ages to try books about nature, rainy day reads and titles inspired by the new year.

“The Library System continually fosters the love of reading, and with this reading challenge, we encourage you to pick up a book you might not typically choose,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “New reading topics, themes and genres have proven to help reduce stress, plus reading is enjoyable! We all know, now more than ever, we need some stress reducers.”

Readers who complete the challenge by finishing three books will be entered to win a $100 gift card, thanks to the Pierce County Library Foundation. To participate, readers can track their reading by:

Visiting enjoybooks.pcls.us.

Downloading the Beanstack app from Google Play or the Apple store.

Downloading a paper log from enjoybooks.pcls.us.

Picking up a paper log using Pierce County Library’s curbside service.

Participants may find optional activities to enhance their reading experience such as writing prompts, art projects or opportunities to engage with others. Story times for kids and adults, author events and book discussions are available to help people further enjoy books. The Library encourages participants to share their reading experience with family and friends.

Sign up and learn more at enjoybooks.pcls.us.