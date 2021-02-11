235 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed Feb. 10

On Feb. 10, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 296.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 235 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A woman in her 80s from the Gig Harbor Area.

We reported 2,144 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 191.1. Our totals are 34,238 cases and 423 deaths.

Our 14-day case rate and 14-day average cases include a 6-day data lag.

Today we added a table with information on who is receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County. It will be updated every Wednesday.

Find more information on: