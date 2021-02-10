Track installation continues on Division Avenue and on Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Crews continue installing track on Division Avenue near Wright Park and also on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 9th Street. Please follow the detours and allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you. The contractor plans to complete the track installation on Division Ave from Yakima Ave to I St. next week, and then move the track installation to the MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave intersection as soon as Feb 18.

In addition, crews will tie-in the Link power poles to the electrical system on MLK Jr. Way, starting at S. 11th St. The contractor will work in two-block sections on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 13th St. and continue south to S. 19th St. Two-way traffic will be maintained near this work. On E. 25th St., crews are installing track near the Operations and Maintenance Facility. This work is temporarily stopped while a design issue is resolved. Last week, the contractor pulled the last of the rail from the rail pile at MLK Jr. Way and S. 17th St. to the area on MLK Jr. Way near S. 9th St. Crews then opened S. 17th St. to traffic.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to start stormwater work in the Commerce St. and S. 9th St. intersection during the weekend of Feb 19. Crews also plan to start installing track on Commerce St. from south of S. 7th St. to I-705 in late February.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of February 8

Where

Division Avenue from to S. G Street to Yakima Ave – street closure. Follow the detour on N. 1st St., Division Ave., S. I St., 6th Ave, and St. Helens.

Division Avenue from Yakima Ave to I St – eastbound lane closure.

N. 1st St. from N. G Street to Yakima Avenue – northbound lane closure near the triangle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to 6th Ave – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 7th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 9th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th St. to S. 13th St. – lane restrictions.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.