Snow is in the forecast and Lakewood is ready to respond

The National Weather Service forecast is gaining confidence that the Pierce County region could see some snowfall as the week draws to a close.

In response, the city’s Operations & Maintenance crews will be out laying salt on the roads and will continue to watch the forecast as the week goes on and respond as needed.

The City’s arsenal of snow plowing equipment includes one ten-yard dump truck with plow and salt spreader, two five-yard dump trucks with plows and salt spreaders, two 1,000-gallon brine tanks for one of the five-yard dump trucks, one 500-gallon brine tanks for the 1-ton flatbed truck, and one 10,000-gallon brine storage tank and five trucks with plows.

To see a video of the city’s trucks in action, click here.

The City has designated priority routes for snow and ice events (see map). Priority Level 1 routes include the City’s main arterials and we also focus on necessary access for first responders.

Drivers are reminded to slow their speeds for conditions, give extra following distance between vehicles and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. If you come up on a plow, please do not pass as it hinders the plow’s ability to clear the road. If a plow comes up behind you, please move over to the left if you are able and let it pass, then fall in behind at a safe distance.