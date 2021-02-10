Lakewood seeks bids for JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Phase I

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and not later, and will then be opened and publicly read aloud in the City Hall Foyer.

This contract provides for the construction of:

Roadway improvements including water main, storm drainage, roundabouts, curb, sidewalk, electrical, concrete pavement, asphalt pavement, and channelization.

And all other work necessary to complete the project as specified and shown in the Contract Documents.

Plans, specifications, addenda, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “City of Lakewood, WA.” Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require further assistance. Informational copies of any available maps, plans, and specifications are on file for inspection in the office of the Lakewood Public Works Engineering Civil Engineer (253) 983-7729.

Bidders shall be qualified for the type of work proposed. A Bidder’s Construction Experience form is included in the Contract Provisions.

All bids shall be submitted on the prescribed Bid Forms and in the manner as stated in this advertisement and in the Bid Documents, and said bids shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in the form of cash, cashier’s check, certified check, postal money order, or a surety bond to the City of Lakewood in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. Faxed bids and/or surety bonds will not be accepted.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the outside clearly marked with the bid opening date and time, the project name and number as it appears in this advertisement and the name and address of the bidder. Bids shall be addressed to the City Clerk, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027.

The City of Lakewood reserves the right to waive informalities in the bidding, accept a proposal of the lowest responsible bidder, reject any or all bids, republish the call for bids, revise or cancel the work, or require the work to be done in another way if the best interest of the City is served.

Briana Schumacher, City Clerk

Engineer’s Estimate $9,000,000

Bid Information and Proposal

Special Provisions

Appendix A Lakewood Water District Specifications

Appendix B State Prevailing Wage Rates

Appendix C Standard Plans

Appendix D Lotus Blossom Sculpture As-Built Drawing

Appendix E Geotechnical Report

Plans Volume 1

Plans Volume 2

Plans Volume 3

Plans Volume 4