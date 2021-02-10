Community Center Update

I’ve heard it’s Phase 2 – when are the Community Centers opening? Center at Norpoint and Eastside Community Centers will be first to resume operations, currently planned for sometime in April, People’s Pool to follow.

It’s encouraging knowing that our region is moving in the right direction when it comes to containing the Coronavirus. You may be wondering what the current requirements are for phases and what that means for opening the community centers. In the latest directive from the Governor, Pierce County is included in the Puget Sound Region along with King and Snohomish Counties. Collectively, the three counties must meet three of the four metrics to be in Phase 2:

Decreasing trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100K population

Decreasing trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100K population

Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds less than 90%; and,

7-day percent positivity of COVID-19 tests less than 10%

You can find the Governor’s Healthy Roadmap to Recovery here. The Puget Sound Region moved to Phase 2 on Monday, February 1. But it is only for a period of two weeks before it is assessed again. This means it could slide back to Phase 1.

Given this volatility, and the need to have 30 days to fire back up operations at the Community Centers, we are planning on re-opening Center at Norpoint and Eastside Community Center with limited hours and operations sometime in April. Limited hours and operations with the pool at People’s Center to follow.

Currently, we are planning for People’s Center and STAR Center to continue to operate McKinney-Vento Camps for unhoused youth until the end of the school year. We are evaluating different options that would allow for limited public access around the camp schedules.

We realize you may have additional questions, so please review the Frequently Asked Questions below.

