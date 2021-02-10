Board Proclamation for Black History Month and Juneteenth holiday

WHEREAS, during Black History Month, we celebrate the many achievements and contributions made by African Americans to our economic, cultural, spiritual, and political development; and

WHEREAS, in 1976, Black History Month was formally adopted to honor and affirm the importance of Black History throughout our American experience, and is full of individuals who took a stance against prejudice, advanced the cause of civil rights, strengthened families, communities, and our nation; and

WHEREAS, as a result of their determination, hard work, and perseverance, African Americans have made valuable and lasting contributions to Washington State, the Tacoma community and the park district; achieving exceptional success in all aspects of society including business, education, politics, science, the environment, and the arts; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Park Commissioners approved an Anti-Racism Resolution No. R32-20 to disrupt structural and institutional racism, to build on the contributions made by the black community, and to illustrate the agency’s commitment to operationalizing racial equity in its work; and

WHEREAS, Governor Inslee supports honoring Juneteenth as a legal holiday and encourages local jurisdictions to do the same. He explains, “Observing Juneteenth is one way we an recognize the horror and brutality of slavery and somberly reflect that the Declaration of Independence did not grant Black Americans liberty”; and

WHEREAS, Metro Parks Tacoma desires to take this opportunity to acknowledge beginning June 19, 2021, and every June 19 moving forward the 1865 announcement ending slavery in America and the freedom of African Americans or Blacks in the United States was final; and

FURTHER WHEREAS, Metro Parks Tacoma will observe June 19 each year as part of our commitment to anti-racism, racial and social justice, encouraging a day of reflection, recognition, acknowledgment, and healing;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Board of Park Commissioners, hereby proclaim February 2021 as BLACK HISTORY MONTH and JUNETEENTH as a Metro Parks Tacoma holiday. We encourage all Tacoma citizens to recognize the continued need to battle racism and to build a society that is more just, peaceful, and prosperous for all.

The foregoing proclamation was adopted by the Board of Park Commissioners of the of the Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma at a regularly scheduled meeting held on February 8, 2021.

