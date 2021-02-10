78 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed Feb. 9

On Feb. 9, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 311.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from the Gig Harbor Area.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from the Gig Harbor area.

We reported 2,122 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 200.7. Our totals are 34,053 cases and 419 deaths.

Our 14-day case rate and 14-day average cases include a 6-day data lag.

