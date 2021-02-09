PLU launches online graduate program to benefit working adults

By Veronica Craker, PLU Marketing and Communications

The Pacific Lutheran University School of Business has announced that its Master of Science in Marketing Analytics (MSMA) program will now be offered exclusively online. The program is designed for graduate students interested in data analytics, creative corporate brand development, and digital and social marketing.

“Moving the program online allows students outside of the PLU commute range to benefit from world-class faculty who seek to prepare our MSMA students for rewarding careers in a rapidly growing professional field,” Mark Mulder, dean of the School of Business. “So whether a student lives in Portland, Oregon, Boise, Idaho, or Bozeman, Montana, the online program allows us to offer a unique learning opportunity.”

This is the first time in the university’s history that a master’s program will be offered online. Plans to move the program online began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was formally tested when the pandemic forced students to remote learning. The School of Business faculty trained via PLUTO (PLU Teaching Online) courses, to ensure the same level of quality that is offered in the face-to-face setting.

“The MSMA features smaller class sizes and faculty who get to know their students, their dreams, and their passions,” Mulder said. “There is an incredible amount of support from faculty, and students are never a number … but rather a relationship. Even students who were a bit unsure of a master’s degree in analytics find that they can flourish in analytics because of this approach. In all cases, the care that PLU is known for will be present in the course design, whether that is working independently at times, or with others.”

MSMA students have the option of enrolling in a nine-month or 21-month course. Students who live and work locally will have the option to attend in-person activities such as research forums, conferences, and company visits.

The PLU MSMA program is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2021 cohort. Students interested in the program can schedule an appointment by phone , schedule a virtual information session , or request more information directly from the MSMA program.

PLU is offering a free ebook: Building a Career in a Data-Driven Age – A Guide to a Master’s in Marketing Analytics for anyone looking for more information on the industry.

