LMCC contributes $ 2500 to. 2021 Student Mural Project

Submitted by Lakewood Multicultural Coalition.

The Lakewood Multicultural Coalition (LMCC) has contributed $2,500 to the 2021 Student Mural Project. The Project is a multi-agency effort partnering with students to elevate voices and showcase collaboration throughout the community of Lakewood.

LMCC is partnering with the Clover Park School District (CPSD), City of Lakewood, Pierce College, a local artist and 10 CPSD high school students to create a 128 square foot mobile/portable mural. The 2021 Mural Project is an extension of our collective commitment and desire to advance equity and inclusion in our schools and community.

Equity is a call for us to level the playing field, empower the diverse groups within our city, and truly become a community where each person can flourish. The CPSD students will spend 8 weeks planning, designing, and painting the mural to highlight the beauty of empowering diverse voices. The students are engaging and leading from the foundation of character, leadership, lifelong learning, and collaboration. The project is expected to be completed by May 2021.

Organizations and individuals wishing to support this community project can send donations to Lakewood Multicultural Coalition, Mural Project, PO Box 39357, Lakewood, WA 98496.

Stay tuned for the schedule of mural locations as it travels throughout the city.

The Lakewood Multicultural Coalition (LMCC) is a local non-profit designed to provide voice to all people and communities through celebration, empowerment and inclusion.