Lakewood’s CDBG and HOME programs comment period and public hearing

The City of Lakewood will be amending its FY 2019 Annual Action Plan (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020) to include Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) funding. The amendment details activities the City is proposing to expend funding in order to benefit low- and moderate-income individuals. The documents are available to view by clicking here.

FUNDING RECOMMENDATIONS CDBG-CV3 CDBG-CV1 Reprogrammed TOTALS Emergency Payments for Rental/Mortgage Assistance $456,726 $229,166.63 $685,892.63 Administration $30,000 $17,533.96 $47,533.96 Total Funding $456,726 $246,700.59 $733,426.59 *CDBG-CV1 funds reprogrammed from Emergency Services Business Assistance Program

The City of Lakewood received a special allocation of CDBG-CV totaling $350,611 in CEDBG-CV 1 and $456,726 in CDBG-CV 3 as authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Public Law 116-136. CDBG-CV funding is to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the social and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

The public comment period will provide an opportunity for citizens and agencies to provide testimony on the proposed use of CDBG-CV funds. Public comments may be provided by mail to the address listed above or by email to jgumm@cityoflakewood.us. Comments must be provided no later than 4:00 p.m. February 16, 2021.

For additional information, contact the Jeff Gumm, Program Manager, City of Lakewood Community Development Department, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, or by calling 253-589-2489.