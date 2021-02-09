Important Changes on the Bus

On Feb. 1, 2021, a new federal government requirement went into effect that requires the public to wear a mask that fully covers their mouth and nose while boarding and riding transit, and at transit facilities, including transit centers.

Washington state already has a similar order in place, and Pierce Transit has been communicating with customers about the requirement to wear masks for many months now. We have also been providing masks on all our buses and have held mask-distribution events at transit centers.

Pierce Transit is actively monitoring mask use on our buses and at transit centers, reminding customers that wearing a mask is now federal law, and engaging public safety assistance when necessary.

Learn more about the federal mandate at PierceTransit.org.