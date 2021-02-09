Global health leader and human rights advocate to visit PLU and discuss the impact of COVID-19 on LGBTIQ+ communities globally

By Rosemary Bennett ’21, PLU Marketing and Communications.

Pacific Lutheran University’s biennial Ambassador Chris Stevens Celebration of Service will be held virtually at 7 p.m. on March 9. Amie Bishop, a global health leader and human rights advocate will deliver the keynote lecture titled “Vulnerabilities Amplified: The Impact of COVID-19 on LGBTIQ+ Communities Globally.”

Bishop is a global health and human rights consultant and has worked in more than 20 countries. She is also a clinical instructor at the University of Washington Department of Global Health and the Consultant Research Advisor for OutRight Action International, a global LGBTIQ+ human rights organization. As a consultant, she primarily focuses on HIV, TB, and health access for key populations, as well as on women’s cancers. Her expertise is in qualitative research and monitoring and evaluation; interim leadership; program design and grant writing capacity-building; and strategic planning.

“Amie’s Peace Corps (Morocco) service followed by her dedication to the advancement and understanding of human rights worldwide really embodies the nature of what we are striving towards with this series,” says Tamara Williams, Executive Director of PLU’s Wang Center for Global and Community Engaged Education.

Established in 2013 and presented by the Wang Center, the Ambassador Chris Stevens Celebration of Service uplifts the life of the extraordinary public servant killed on September 11, 2012, in Benghazi, Libya. The event also uplifts PLU’s Peace Corps Prep Certificate Program, which is currently ranked 4th in the nation for the number of enrolled undergraduate participants.

Register Here.

The event will also include a Lute Peace Corps alumni panel. The discussion will be facilitated by PLU professor Rose McKenney and feature Margaret Chell ‘18 who served as a Public Health Education Peace Corps volunteer in Guinea, Colin Hartke ‘08 who served in Mozambique working on HIV and malaria prevention and Anne Hoblitt Linn ‘08 who served in Senegal and recently worked as Communications Associate with Demographic and Health Surveys, and others who may soon be announced.

“These will be particularly timely discussions because I think many Lutes are curious how they can help communities around the world recover from this pandemic,” says Williams. “Both Amie and our alumni panelists have found their vocation in global humanitarian initiatives, which makes their knowledge and experience invaluable to our students and PLU community.”

Virtual admission to the third biannual Ambassador Chris Stevens Memorial Lecture is free. Please visit the event website to register.

