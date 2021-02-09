Fife Police Department Raises Funds for Special Olympics Washington

Submitted by Fife Police Department.

Fife, WA – This year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, Special Olympics Washington is hosting its annual Polar Plunge virtually. Even though participants aren’t able to plunge together in person this year, they can continue to raise funds and awareness for more than 19,500 athletes. That’s why members of the Fife Police Department have formed a team to collect donations for Special Olympics Washington (SOWA).

For every $50 that is donated, the name of the person, business or organization who has donated will be entered to win giveaway prizes in a drawing that will be held February 26, 2021. Prizes include gift cards, baskets and club level Seahawks game tickets.

To join the Fife PD Special Olympics team or to make a donation, an individual or businesses can visit impact.sowa.org/team/335985.

Fife Police Department

All money raised will go to support Unified groups and the athletes who are part of the Special Olympics Washington. The Fife Police Department would like to extend a thank you to everyone who supports SOWA athletes and for making a difference in their lives.

About Special Olympics Washington

Special Olympics Washington provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for more than 19,500 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, please visit SpecialOlympicsWashington.org.