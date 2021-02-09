119 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Feb. 8

On Feb. 8, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 331.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 119 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Frederickson.

A man in his 90s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 70s from Southwest Pierce County.

We reported 2,267 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 213.9. Our totals are 33,975 cases and 414 deaths. To view the number of cases we confirmed this weekend, view the Cases by Day tab on our dashboard.

Find more information on: