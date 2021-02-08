Library Board reviews diversity, equity and inclusion work and other issues

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss diversity, equity and inclusion work and related polices and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 3:30 p.m.

Join the meeting by phone or online:

Phone: 253-215-8782, webinar identification: 977 6052 7787, passcode: 106659

Zoom with a Zoom account from a web browser:

zoom.us/j/97760527787?pwd=T1VGT0ZvbEhhRWVmSXdOTEFwQndrQT09

Zoom with a Zoom account with an app:

Equity, diversity and inclusion work. The Board will continue its review and discussion of the Library’s work to advance its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. The Library Board will review and is expected to approve updates to Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Equal Employment Opportunity and Anti-Harassment policies. Library staff will give an update on its steps to integrate equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism within the Library, its services, and its engagement with the communities it serves. The Library is hiring a consultant to guide this work.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-021021.pdf.