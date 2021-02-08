Lakewood City Council to host pair of special meetings to interview Council Position 5 Candidates

The Lakewood City Council will hold two Special Meeting(s) on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (agenda) at 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 (agenda) at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the special meetings is to Interview Candidates for City Council Position 5.

The state Legislature passed a concurrent Resolution extending the Governor’s emergency orders issued via Proclamation 20-28 modifying the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) during the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the emergency; as a result City Hall Council Chambers will NOT be open for City Council meetings.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can participate via Zoom by either visiting zoom.us or calling by telephone: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and entering participant ID: 868 7263 2373.



If you have questions regarding accessing the virtual meeting please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher at 253-983-7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.