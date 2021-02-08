Free Mobile COVID-19 Testing in U.P.

On February 11, West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the City of University Place will team up to host a free mobile COVID-19 testing site at the old City Hall location in Windmill Village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be walk-up and drive-through testing and, although appointments are not required, safety is paramount so numerous measures will be in place to ensure the tests can be completed without risk to anyone. These measures include:

Social distancing of walk-up testers will be enforced, and each walk-up will be given a mask.

Pierce County Emergency Management is providing self-contained trailers (for bio waste and test swabs).

All testing personnel will be outfitted with personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, masks and face shields.

Come prepared: To make the process go faster, please fill out each of these forms for each individual being tested in advance, print them and bring them with you to the testing site:

The test swabs will be taken to a local lab, with results available within five to seven days and shared with the individual. If the test was at the bequest of a person’s employer, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will contact the employer to share the results with the employee.

These free tests are being offered through a partnership between the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management and with volunteers from West Pierce Fire & Rescue that have been trained through the CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) program.

For more information about the upcoming free testing sites county-wide, visit the Pierce County Website.