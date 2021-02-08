Can Street Safety be Anti-Racist? And How?

Tacoma, Wash. – Who feels safe in Tacoma streets? Street safety initiatives often rely on police enforcement with racially asymmetrical impacts. Join us for an exploration into what contributes to real and perceived safety in public spaces, focusing on how race informs safety, why, and a few ideas of steps to address racism in public space safety.

The free virtual event, sponsored by Parametrix, will be held on Feb. 26, 2021 from noon – 1:00 p.m. and will feature panelists Liz Kaster (Senior Planner & Active Transportation Coordinator, City of Tacoma), Isha Hussein (Youth Organizer, The People’s Assembly), Naomi Smith (Attorney at Law, Lawyers Against Systemic Racism, Advocacy Committee Co-chair) and panel moderator, Tanisha Jumper (Media and Communications Director, City of Tacoma).

Register in advance for this webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Listen to a recording of the forum and hear a follow-up discussion on Channel 253’s Crossing Division podcast, or catch it on TV Tacoma.

Save the date for our final Friday Forum discussion on March 26 focused on Racism in Transportation Policy.

The Downtown On the Go’s annual Friday Forum series is an opportunity to learn about transportation issues and opportunities in Tacoma, to discuss real challenges facing downtown commuters and residents, and to hear about new ideas in the transportation world. Thank you to the Friday Forum media sponsor, Channel 253.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.