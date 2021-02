DuPont City Council will be holding a Special Meeting on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 6:15 pm remotely via Zoom.

The public can watch the events live on the City’s “YouTube channel” www.youtube.com/channel/UCl-nrLK1wNfpq3_CeNJw40A. or the recording of the meeting afterwards.

The purpose of the meeting will be to hold an executive session under RCW 42.30.110 (1)(i) regarding potential litigation.