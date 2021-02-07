A Pioneering Spirit: A Conversation with Artist Dionne Bonner

Please join Tacoma Historical Society – Monday, February 8 at 7 pm – as we share a conversation with artist Dionne Bonner, whose exhibit, “A Pioneering Spirit: A Fight for Liberty and Freedom,” is currently on display in our Tacoma Historical Society museum.

The exhibit features oil paintings and biographical information which bring to life the journey of a handful of African American pioneers who fought tirelessly for liberty for their community in spite of their situations. For Bonner, these historical accounts encouraged her at a pivotal time in her life when she needed to see examples of strength and agency reflected in her community.

Bonner will join THS Communications Manager Kim Davenport for a conversation about her work. Join us on our YouTube Channel or Facebook Page for the watch party.