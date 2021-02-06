Strickland Announces Committee Assignments for the 117th Congress

On February 4, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced her full committee assignments for the 117th Congress. She will serve on the House Committee on Armed Services under fellow Washingtonian, Chairman Adam Smith, and has been assigned to the Subcommittee on Military Personnel and the Subcommittee on Readiness. Congresswoman Strickland will also serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure under Chairman Peter DeFazio, and has been assigned to the critical Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, and the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials.

“It’s my honor to be the voice for the South Sound in the 117th Congress, and these committee assignments will give me a strong platform to advocate for the investments that are critical for our community to recover and rebuild equitably.

“I came to Congress to make sure the South Sound gets back the hard-earned money we put into government. As a member of the key Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittees that authorize our highways, railways, and mass transit systems, I’m thrilled about the chance to push for safer, more accessible, more efficient, and emergency-ready transportation to connect our communities. We must pursue clean and green energy investment to boost good-paying jobs while tackling the climate crisis for generations to come. As the daughter of a World War II and Korean War veteran, serving on the House Armed Services Committee will allow me to continue as a strong advocate for veterans and military service members, especially the outstanding Joint Base Lewis-McChord community I am proud to represent. Our veterans and servicemembers have made so many sacrifices for us, now it’s our turn to fight for them.

“The path forward involves making smart, effective investments that will create jobs, revive small businesses, improve housing and health care, help our military community, and prioritize clean energy – and I am up to the task. As I work with the Biden Administration and my colleagues from both sides of the aisle, we will deliver investments that will jump-start our economy and jobs for Washingtonians, and all Americans.”