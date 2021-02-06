Proposed 2021 Budget Topic of Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners Feb. 8 Study Session

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Study Session Meeting on Monday, February 8, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually through Zoom.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833 and entering Meeting ID No. 890 1166 1597, or by accessing us02web.zoom.us/j/89011661597.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to receive an overview of the proposed 2021 Budget and to discuss selecting or appointing a committee to oversee the recruitment and transition process for hiring a new Chief Executive Officer. No final disposition will occur on any of these matters at this meeting.

The Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2021 Budget and consider adoption of the 2021 Budget at its 4:00 p.m. regular meeting, which will be held directly after the special meeting adjourns.